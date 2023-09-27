Coldplace bring the songs of Coldplay to the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, on Saturday, Octoner 7, 2023.

Their 20th anniversary tour, which lands at the Winding Wheel on Saturday, October 7, will feature all the iconic Coldplay hits that feature in the Music of the Spheres show.

Xylobands LED wristbands will make the audience feel fully immersed in the show as they light up along with the music.

Shane Crofts, lead singer with Coldplace, said: “We’re so excited to be returning to Chesterfield this year, and to be celebrating 20 years as a band. When I set foot on a stage 20 years ago, I did not expect it to last this long, and we’re so thankful to the fans who have made the journey so far so much fun.

“The last 20 years have been more than we could ever imagine,” continued Shane. “We’ve been fortunate to perform in some amazing venues around the world, to thousands of Coldplay fans, had a cameo appearance in a Coldplay music video, and have even received a message from Phil Harvey, the fifth member of Coldplay, thanking us for keeping their music going.”

If you have not been to a Coldplace show yet, then make sure you don’t miss this one. It promises to be the next best thing to the real Coldplay, as the band recreate the magic of the Music of the Spheres, transporting you to another planet.

Shane said: “Thankfully we have such a huge back catalogue of hits to choose from with our set lists, there is definitely something for everyone. We want to see everyone on their feet dancing and singing along with us, lighting up the sky with the Xylobands!”

Coldplace have more than 900 gigs under their belts across the length and breadth of the UK and in numerous countries abroad.

Frontman Shane is accompanied by lead guitarist Dean Stewart, bass player Asa Crofts and drummer Wayne Birch. Having performed so many times together, the band are very much in tune with each other, creating the harmony Coldplay itself delivers on stage.

Their adventures have led them to appear on Sky News, BBC Radio One and Two and The Gadget Show, and to have played at festivals along with Bob Geldof, KT Tunstall, Ringo Starr and Roxette to name but a few.

Coldplace are no strangers to main stages and headline spots at huge gigs and have played some of the largest tribute festivals in Europe such as Mathew Street Festiva in Liverpool, Bospop (Netherlands), Glastonbudget and the legendary Fake Festivals.

They have extensive experience of all types of shows, from clubs to theatres, festivals to corporate functions and weddings to birthday parties.

Coldplace have even appeared in the Coldplay music video, Cry, Cry, Cry.

Reviewing a show by the tribute band, Ian Bourn posted on the Sussex Sound website: “What we got was a truly authentic tribute to Coldplay in sight, sound and a passion that engaged with everyone. Coldplace have captured the very core and essence of what made Coldplay so famous.”

Tickets for their gig at the Winding Wheel Theatre cost £25.70. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk