Concerts of music and song put a spring in the step of Derbyshire audiences

High Peak Singers will be raising money for Blythe House Hospice at a spring concert in Buxton Methodist Church on April 4 (photo: Ian Dean)

Spring concerts will be rolled out across Derbyshire’s towns and villages.

Community choir High Peak Singers will give a charity concert at Buxton Methodist Church on Friday, April 4, at 8pm. Proceeds will go to Blythe House Hospice which provides support for patients and their families affected by life-limiting illness.

The concert will be conducted by choir founder Hannah Brine and accompanied by Ed Simpson. Hannah said: “We all love the repertoire this term, from Bob Chilcott’s Songs my Heart has Taught Me, to Will Todd’s I Sing Because. It’s not easy music for a non auditioned choir, but they are singing with such beauty and emotion, I feel myself really connecting and welling up in rehearsal occasionally!”

Tickets cost £10 (adult) and £5 (students in full-time education and under 18s), available from www.highpeaksingers.uk/shop/sing-the-earth

Hathersage Brass Band will host a concert in Hathersage Methodist Church on April 5 at 7pm.

Tickets cost £8 (adult) with under16s free, available on the door or via https://wegottickets.com/event/644075

Buxton Musical Society will present ground-breaking works in a concert titled The French Connection at St John’s Church, Buxton on April 6 at 7.30pm.

For the first time in its 80-year history, the society will perform a work by a female composer, Lili Boulanger, who was the first woman to win the coveted Prix de Rome competition (also won by composers such as Debussy, Berlioz, Bizet and Gounod). The other Buxton premiere is a setting of Latin texts relating to Holy Week by Francis Poulenc – Sept Répons de Ténèbres.

The concert ends with the rousing Organ Symphony by Camille Saint-Saens, with Buxton-based organist Andrew Cummings, playing St John’s four-manual William Hill organ.

Conducting the whole concert will be Sam Hayes who is gearing up to take the society into a new chapter as he takes over as musical director at the end of this year when he will succeed Michael Williams.

Tickets cost £18 from Buxton Opera House Box Office 01298 72190 or book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. Accompanied children and full-time students are free.

Holymoorside Choral Society will be joined by guest vocal ensemble Cantiamo in a Music for Easter concert at Holy Trinity Church, Chesterfield on April 12 at 7.30pm.

Vivaldi’s Credo will be included in a programme of inspirational music to be directed by Andrew Maples and accompanied by Chris Flint.

Tickets cost £10 from choir members, tel. 07821 725200 or email: info:holymoorsidechoral.co.uk