News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
3 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
3 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
4 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Community choir's fundraiser for Kinder Mountain Rescue

Community choir High Peak Singers will raise money for Kinder Mountain Rescue at a concert.

By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:50 GMT
High Peak Choir will raise money for Kinder Mountain Rescue through their spring concert at St John's Church, Buxton, on March 27.
High Peak Choir will raise money for Kinder Mountain Rescue through their spring concert at St John's Church, Buxton, on March 27.
High Peak Choir will raise money for Kinder Mountain Rescue through their spring concert at St John's Church, Buxton, on March 27.

The choir will performing its end of term concert in Buxton for the first time, with the performance taking place at St John’s Church on Monday, March 27.

Award-winning conductor Hannah Brine will direct the choir in an evening of uplifting choral music. Gospel, pop, sea shanties and classical are among the songs that the choir has worked on since its formation in May 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Step into the Sun concert will start at 8pm. Tickets cost £9 or £6 (students in full-time education and under 18s). Go to www.highpeaksingers.co.uk/product/spring-concert.

KInder Mountain Rescue is one of seven such teams that operate in the High Peak. The 50 members are all volunteers and the team is on stand-by every day of the year to help members of the public. Public donations provide the majority of its funding with all proceedsgoing to equipment and resources used on callouts.

TicketsBuxton