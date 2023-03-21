Community choir's fundraiser for Kinder Mountain Rescue
Community choir High Peak Singers will raise money for Kinder Mountain Rescue at a concert.
The choir will performing its end of term concert in Buxton for the first time, with the performance taking place at St John’s Church on Monday, March 27.
Award-winning conductor Hannah Brine will direct the choir in an evening of uplifting choral music. Gospel, pop, sea shanties and classical are among the songs that the choir has worked on since its formation in May 2022.
The Step into the Sun concert will start at 8pm. Tickets cost £9 or £6 (students in full-time education and under 18s). Go to www.highpeaksingers.co.uk/product/spring-concert.
KInder Mountain Rescue is one of seven such teams that operate in the High Peak. The 50 members are all volunteers and the team is on stand-by every day of the year to help members of the public. Public donations provide the majority of its funding with all proceedsgoing to equipment and resources used on callouts.