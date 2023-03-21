High Peak Choir will raise money for Kinder Mountain Rescue through their spring concert at St John's Church, Buxton, on March 27.

The choir will performing its end of term concert in Buxton for the first time, with the performance taking place at St John’s Church on Monday, March 27.

Award-winning conductor Hannah Brine will direct the choir in an evening of uplifting choral music. Gospel, pop, sea shanties and classical are among the songs that the choir has worked on since its formation in May 2022.

The Step into the Sun concert will start at 8pm. Tickets cost £9 or £6 (students in full-time education and under 18s). Go to www.highpeaksingers.co.uk/product/spring-concert.