Come and Sing Day at St George's Church, Ticknall, on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

A Come and Sing day will be held on May 14 at St George’s Church, Ticknall, with a rehearsal starting at 1.30pm and the performance at 6pm.

The conductor is James Foulds and the accompanist is organist Alexander Binns.

There will be supper afterwards for performers, and may be arranged for audience members in advance.

The cost for the day is £25 and attendance at the performance is £5.