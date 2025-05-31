Hear the hit songs of the biggest names in pop and rock played in an atmospheric candlelight setting at concerts in Chesterfield, Derby and Sheffield.

Music made famous by superstars such as Coldplay, Meatloaf, The Beatles, Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, Queen and Celine Dion will be played in candlelit settings.

Chesterfield will host A Coldplay Candlelight Experience at St Thomas’s Church, Brampton on Saturday, June 7. A string trio will play Clocks, Everglow, Paradise, Yellow, Magic, My Universe, Fix You, Sky Full of Stars, The Scientist and Viva La Vida.

There will be three performances of this hour-long concert, starting at 5pm, 7pm and 9pm. The concert is for eight years and above and the venue is wheelchair accessible. Tickets for A Coldplay Candlelight Experience cost from £20, book online at www.lumos-experiences.com

Meatloaf by Candlelight at Derby’s Vaillant Live on June 14 will feature West End singers and a live band. The programme will include iconic songs such as Bat Out Of Hell, Dead Ringer for Love, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, I’d Do Anything for Love, Heaven Can Wait, For Crying Out Loud, Out of the Frying Pan. Tickets from £24, book via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

The Music of the Beatles by Candlelight visits Sheffield City Hall on June 22 and is packed with more than 40 of the Fab Four’s much-loved hits including Help, Hey Jude, Let It Be, All You Need Is Love, Yesterday. Tickets cost £33.50, available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Derby Cathedral will host atmospheric concerts featuring the music of pop and rock greats including:

Whitney Houston by Candlelight on July 18 when one of the UK’s leading tribute acts will perform I Have Nothing, Greatest Love Of All, How Will I Know and I Will Always Love You.

Tina Turner by Candlelight in which Dixie Day and her live band take centre stage on July 19. The packed programme will include River Deep Mountain High, Nutbush City Limit, We Don’t Need Another Hero, What’s Love Got To Do With It and Private Dancer.

Queen by Candlelight will include a cast of West End singers and a live band performing Bohemian Rhapsody, It’s a Kind of Magic, We Are The Champions, Who Wants to Live Forever and many more on October 17. This concert has played across the world and most notably at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Celine Dion by Candlelight on October 18 will feature January Butler and her live band. Expect to hear all the anthems including My Heart Will Go On, Because You Loved Me, All By Myself, Falling Into You and The Power Of Love.

Tickets for the candlelight concerts at Derby Cathedral start at £25, bookings via https://concertsbycandlelight.com/