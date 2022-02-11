Coldplay tribute band Coldplace air songs from latest album Music of the Spheres in Derbyshire concert

Coldplace will perform at Buxton Opera House on February 27, 2022 (photo: Hen Metsemakers)

Their new theatre show, which lands at Buxton Opera House on February 27, is all based around the latest Coldplay album, Music of the Spheres.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin had a vision of a fictional solar system called The Spheres, and Kaotica is one of the fictional nine planets he created. It’s a trash planet with rejected people and aliens inhabiting it, and is the focus for their first single from the latest album, Higher Power, which was released last spring.

Along with their fictional solar system and planets, Coldplay also developed a new language called Kaotican. This is made up of logographics, and each symbol corresponds to a letter in the Romanian alphabet, or a number. It was originally designed by the Argentinian artist and graphic singer, Pilar Zeta, along with the visual artist, Victor Scorrano.

Coldplace will perform in Derbyshire as part of their biggest UK tour.

Coldplace have been working hard behind the scenes, studying the new style show, recreating it, and also having the odd conversation with Coldplay, and Phil Harvey, who is considered to be the fifth member of Coldplay.

Shane said: “Phil is really looking forward to seeing our interpretation of Coloratura, as it’s such a long song.

“We don’t want to give too much away, but we can say that there will be even more lasers on stage than the last production and lots of flashing lights on our instruments.

“We will be using the Xylobands that Coldplay use, as they really do give the edge to the show, and they will look even more amazing alongside all the extra lights we’re using too.

“It’s going to be our biggest challenge yet to recreate their show as it’s such a big atmosphere in a small intimate environment in the theatres, however, we are confident that Coldplay will be pleased with the result.”

“We can’t wait for you to see our interpretation of Coldplay’s world, and for you to be a part of it,” continued Shane. “Expect to be blown away whilst enjoying the classic Coldplay anthems.”

Shane added: “I must admit that when I first listened to the new album, I thought it was very different, and it took me a few listens to get my head round it. Now I understand the music, I absolutely love it as there is so much variation in there. It really does feel like you are exploring all the different planets with the different styles of the tracks. I can’t wait to perform People of the Pride especially.”

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £25.50, available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org or call 01298 72190.