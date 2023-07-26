Paying homage to the obvious, Shef Leppard kicked off their two set show at Crookes Social Club in Sheffield, with Let It Go, Animal and Heaven Is which received strong applause from the busy venue.

Featuring original Def Leppard drummer Tony Kenning adds credibility and they’ve even made strong efforts with clothing and styling to give that authentic Leppard look. Plus, let’s not forget, they’ve all got decades of experience which shows in their playing, knocking out 22 Leppard classics.

It has to be said singer Paul Banks does have some nice Joe Elliott moves and in parts, his voice does sound quite similar, with Andy Scott on bass, Harris Nixon and Andy Frost on guitar adding backing vocals when required along with strong sound and lights, the overall effect is a good one.

Shef Leppard. Photo: Roy Goodall

Opening up part two with start song from Diamond Star Halos, Take What You Want, we now had crowd participation and more of the familiar tunes that we all know. That said, for the die-hard fans a few more album tracks would have worked. This may happen in the future as even though everyone has done much stuff over the years including albums, supporting Saxon for one, as Shef Leppard they’ve only been a gigging unit for a couple of years, though in that time they’ve appeared on a compilation album for an American record label.