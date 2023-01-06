Classical concert opens new year of live shows at Chesterfield church
Classical music will launch a new year of shows run by a Chesterfield arts organisation.
St James Trio will play music by Bach, Elgar, Mozart, Beethoven, and the beautiful O Magnum Mysterium by the contemporary US composer Morton Lauridsen at St Leonard’s Church, Spital, on Saturday, January 28.
Musicians Jeremy Sampson and John Smart (violins), and George Parsons (piano), the latter is a Spital resident, staged their first concert at the London church of St James, Muswell Hill, in July 2021.
Tickets cost £10 for their concert in Chesterfield. bookings via email at: [email protected], call 01246 220741 or visit the Spital Arts page on Facebook.
The concert will start at 7.30pm in St Leonard’s Church, Valley Road/Hartington Road, Spital, Chesterfield.