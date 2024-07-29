Classic Ibiza concert scored a big hit with the audience at Chatsworth and will be back in 2025 (photo: David Evans Photography).

Classic Ibiza will return to Chatsworth in 2025 – with tickets going on sale this week.

The Balearic-infused house music concert scored a bit hit with the audience when it made a triumphant debut in the grounds of the stately home this month.

Organisers have now announced that Classic Ibiza will return to Chatsworth on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, August 1, available online at www.classicibiza.co.uk.

Classic Ibiza’s co-founder Lisa Ward commented: “We’ve dreamed about performing at the stunning Chatsworth for years – the reality of it exceeded all our expectations! Our performers and crew were 100% on point, so massive thanks go to them. A huge shout out also goes to our incredible Derbyshire audience who definitely brought the vibe that makes Classic Ibiza so special. We can’t wait to party with you all again next year.”

The concert’s debut at Chatsworth saw Stephen Hussey’s 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) reinventing dance classics. These included Born Slippy (Underworld), Waiting All Night (Rudimental), Sandstorm (Darude), Killer (Adamski), Castles In The Sky (Ian Van Dahl) and Space Cowboy (Jamiroquai).

Goldierocks, who has played exclusively for Madonna, Giorgio Armani and Richard Branson, accompanied USO on the decks for the “San Miguel Sundowner” and “Dance” sets.

Former Pacha Ibiza resident, DJ Jose Luis took control of the decks for his Afro/Latin House set, which included a live jamming session with members of USO.