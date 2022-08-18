Classic Ibiza event, 80s stars Carol Decker, Nik Kershaw, Pat Sharp and Sinfonia Viva concert at Darley Park Weekender

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Classic Ibiza will launch Darley Park Weekender in Derby.

The Darley Park Weekender in Derby will launch on Friday, August 26 with a Classic Ibiza event featuring a chill-out DJ set, the San Miguel Sun-Downer Set with fan favourites such as Killer (Adamski) and Sun Is Shining (Funkstar De Luxe vs Bob Marley) and a Dance Set with classics such as Ride On Time (Black Box) and Titanium (David Guetta).

Tickets for Classic Ibiza, bought before August 25 are £35 per adult, £20 for ages 5-16 and under 5s free. Tickets bought on the day cost £40 per adult, £25 for ages 5-16 and free for under 5s.

A new event this year is 80s Mix Tape, featuring T Pau’s lead singer Carol Decker, whose greatest hit was China in Your Hand, Nik Kershaw, whose top 40 hits include Wouldn’t It Be Good and I Won’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me and 80s DJ Pat Sharp. They will be performing on Darley Park’s open-air stage on Saturday, August 27, when more than six hours of music which kick off with a performance by local band Cassette Roulette. There will be also be a set from The 80s Reunion which features stars from the tribute show, 80s Mania, who will recreate chart-topping hits from artists such as Duran Duran, The Human League, Madonna, Eurythmics and more.

Tickets for 80s Mix Tape bought before August 25 cost £22.50 per adult, £15 for ages 5-16 and under 5s free. Tickets bought on the day, cost £25 per adult, £20 for ages 5-16 and free for under 5s.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Darley Park Concert, which has become a staple to families across the region for more than three decades will be lighting up the stage on Sunday, August 28. Sinfonia Viva, supported by Rolls-Royce will tantalise audiences with a showcase of music, featuring compositions by Walton, Vaughan Williams, Lloy Webber, Elgar and Freddie Mercury.

This concert will include Kings & Queens suite: Elizabeth II, composed by Debbie Wiseman in tribute to the 95th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. There will also be a performance of Crown Imperial, composed by Walton for the coronation of King George VI in Westminster Abbey. Subsequently the work has been played at many state occasions in the abbey including the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and the 2011 wedding of Prince William.

Derby Jazz will be performing before Sinfonia Viva, from around 6.20pm, and for the interval performance, Sing Viva Carers Choir will treat audiences to an unmissable set. The group are a group of carers and non-carers alike who come together to sing nd socialise. They have previously sung at The Darley Park Concert, along with Manchester and Derby Cathedrals.

Tickets bought until Saturday, August 27, cost £6 for a standard ticket and £3.50 for under 16s. Tickets bought on the day cost £8.50 for a standard ticket and £3.50 for an under 16s ticket.