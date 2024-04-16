Urban Soul Orchestra will be performing five tracks chosen by social media followers at the Classic Ibiza concert at Chatsworth on July 13, 2024.

More than 5,000 votes were cast over Easter and the most popular tracks, selected from a shortlist of 10, are: Anthem (N-Joi); Dirty Cash (Money Talks) (Adventures of Stevie V, Todd Terry); Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless) (Crystal Walters); Space Cowboy (Jamiroquai, David David Morales); U Sure Do (Strike).

These tracks will join 11 other new orchestrations in a set of 40 house classics being reinvented by Urban Soul Orchestra at Chatsworth on July 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward says: “These are all anthemic house tracks, with iconic vocals that lend themselves perfectly to that special Urban Soul Orchestra treatment. They also provide those spine-tingling, sing-along moments, which is part of what makes the Classic Ibiza experience so special.”

In addition to 16 new tracks this summer, the set being performed by Stephen Hussey’s Urban Soul Orchestra includes some firm Classic Ibiza favourites.

Lisa adds: “Next year will mark 10 years of Classic Ibiza, so we’ve accumulated a repertoire of over 130 tracks. We love freshening things up every year, but there are some tracks, shout out for Insomnia, that have become such firm crowd favourites that we simply could not perform them. There are also other absolute classics that we haven’t played for a while, and some of these will once again be making an appearance. I know our incredible Derbyshire crowd is going to love what we have in store for them.”