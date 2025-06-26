Lights and lasers will accompany the dance set by Stephen Hussey's Urban Soul Orchestra at Chatsworth House on July 12, 2025 (photo: David Evans)

Classic Ibiza returns to the grounds of Chatsworth this month when Stephen Hussey’s Urban Soul Orchestra will perform more than 50 house classics.

The orchestra will be joined by some very special guests to celebrate the concert’s 10th birthday.

Pacha Ibiza resident, DJ Jose Luis, will get the party started on Saturday, July 12 when the gates open at 5.30pm. Towards the end of his set, London Community Gospel Choir make their first appearance as Classic Ibiza special guests. Together, they’ll be performing a live mash-up of uplifting house, giving concertgoers a tantalising glimpse of what’s to come.

At 8pm, the party gets into full swing as USO and DJ Goldierocks take centre stage for the Ghost Ship Sundowner Set. Joined by LCGC, they’ll create a soulful wall of sound on eight classic house tracks. These will be: Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless) (Crystal Waters), You Got The Love (The Source & Candi Staton), (I Wanna Give You) Devotion (Nomad), Lola’s Theme (The Shapeshifters), Sunchyme (Dario G), Sun Is Shining (Funkstar De Luxe), Saltwater (Chicane) and Blackwater (Octave One).

The orchestra’s first set will include: Right Here, Right Now (Fatboy Slim), Easy (Groove Armada), Show Me Love (Robin S), Pjanoo (Eric Prydz), King Of My Castle (Wamdue Project), Push The Feeling On (Nightcrawlers), What Is Love (Haddaway), One More Time (Daft Punk), Hey Boy, Hey Girl (The Chemical Brothers), Touch Me (Rui Da Silva), The Rhythm Of The Night (Corona), Dreamer (Livin’ Joy), Another Chance (Roger Sanchez), You Don’t Know Me (Armand Van Helden), For An Angel (Paul van Dyk), Children (Robert Miles) and 9PM (Till I Come) (ATB).

The orchestra will then take a break, leaving the audience in the capable hands of DJ Goldierocks who will mix up a storm of Ibiza house anthems.

Returning to the stage for the main event at 9.30pm, the USO will be performing a Dance Set, accompanied by a laser and light show.

These are the tracks that the orchestra will perform during the second half: One (Your Name) (Swedish House Mafia), Galvanise (The Chemical Brothers), Blind Faith (Chase & Status), Superstylin’ (Groove Armada), Out Of Space (The Prodigy), On A Ragga Tip (SL2), Silence (Delerium, Tiësto), Firestarter (The Prodigy), ResuRection (PPK), Seven Days And One Week (BBE), Café Del Mar (Energy 52), Encore Une Fois (Sash!), Let Me Be Your Fantasy (Baby D), Castles In The Sky (Ian van Dahl), Better Off Alone (Alice Deejay), Toca’s Miracle (Fragma), Waiting All Night (Rudimental), Zombie Nation (Bass Drifter), Adagio For Strings (Tiësto), Born Slippy (Underworld), We Come 1 (Faithless), Levels (Avicii), Don’t You Worry Child (Swedish House Mafia), Titanium (David Guetta ft. Sia), Set You Free (N-Trance), Freed From Desire (Gala).

The concert reaches a rapturous crescendo at 11pm, following an encore of two of Classic Ibiza’s most popular tracks.

USO’s Stephen Hussey, conductor, arranger and musical producer for Classic Ibiza, said: “Musically, this year is all about high-energy, killer drops, infectious hooks, uplifting vocals and of course symphonic melodies. For those of you coming to hear Insomnia and Sandstorm, all I can say is that maybe you’ll want to get to the front for the encore!”

Tickets for Classic Ibiza (exclusive of booking fee) at Chatsworth House cost £49.50 per adult, £35 (teen, 13-17 years), £25 (child, 5-12 years), under 5s free. Book at https://revivalproductions.tygit.comor call 01283 841 601.