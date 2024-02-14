Church Wilne Rotary Club friendship visit to the Rotary Club of Pittsburgh USA
They were made so welcome by their hosts. Learning about their charitable works and being taken on tours of the local area. Ongoing friendships were born.
Areas of mutual interest were visited, including: Maryland 35 mile Bike Ride; Carrie Furnace – Triangle; Monterey Bay Restaurant; Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; Amish Village; Kentuck Knob & Ohiopyle; Thanksgiving Dinner and rounding off with a visit to Upper St Clair. What a fantastic trip.
A number of other clubs have been identified where we hope to undertake further friendship visits to learn about their charitable works and to develop ongoing friendships. We aim to use these relationships with other clubs to further develop our charitable support to our local community.
Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk.
Or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected].
Rotarian Dr John A Cook.