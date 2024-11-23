Kate Rusby will perform at Sheffield City Hall on December 15 as part of her Winter Light Tour.

Beloved folk singer Kate Rusby will bring warmth, joy and festive cheer to families on her Winter Light tour in the lead-up to Christmas.

The tour, which visits Sheffield City Hall on December 15, is a cherished tradition for fans and newcomers alike. For nearly two decades, Kate’s winter concerts have been a magical experience for audiences, capturing the essence of what Christmas means to people of all ages.

This year’s tour promises to deliver that same delight, offering a cosy and heartfelt celebration that has become synonymous with Kate’s name.

"Christmas is a time for coming together, for sharing stories and songs, and for making memories with the people we love," said Kate. "Every year, I feel so

privileged to be part of that magic with so many wonderful families and friends. This tour is about bringing people closer and celebrating the joy of the season."

Accompanied by her multi-talented band complete with Brass Quintet, Kate will perform a mix of traditional carols, festive folk favourites, and original songs from her seven acclaimed Christmas albums. The concerts will feature her signature sound with her regular band, blending brass, epic soundscapes and of course, her pure, soulful voice. Expect the joyous sound of Yorkshire carols and unique interpretations of well-loved Christmas classics like you’ve never heard before!

"There's nothing quite like the atmosphere at a Kate Rusby Christmas concert," shares a long-time fan. "It feels like being wrapped in a warm blanket on a cold winter's night, with every song a reminder of the joy Christmas brings and what it’s all about – family and friends."

Families from all walks of life come together to enjoy an evening filled with laughter, music, and the shared experience of a live performance. Kate’s Christmas Tour has become an annual pilgrimage for many, offering a space where people can pause and reconnect with the magic of Christmas.

"For me, these concerts are a time of reflection and joy," Kate adds. "I see families returning year after year, children growing up, and new faces joining in. It's a celebration of community and the bonds that tie us together, especially at Christmas."

The Guardian commented: “Kate Rusby’s Christmas concerts are the definition of festive joy – a perfect blend of warmth, charm and superb musicianship that captures the true spirit of the season.”

At the age of just 26 in 1999, Kate was named as one of the Top Ten Folk Voices of the Century. She has won the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award six times.

Her 2020 cover album Hand Me Down was her highest-charting album to date reaching number 12 in the UK Official Albums Charts.

Kate has achieved an unprecedented cross-over appeal. From being a 1999 Mercury Prize winner – almost unheard of for a folk singer both then and now – to her latest albums including Life In A Paper Boat, Philosophers Poets and Kings, Holly Head, 30 : Happy Returns and most recently her seventh Christmas release Light Years, Kate has stayed true to her folk roots whilst stepping into a more contemporary production gaining her many new fans.

The Barnsley Nightingale, as Kate is fondly known, has three Doctorates to her name for services to Music & Literature from Sheffield Hallam University, Huddersfield University and Leeds Beckett.

Tickets cost £26.95 to see her Winter Light Tour show in Sheffield. Book online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk