Christmas cracker of a concert from Derbyshire band and choir
A traditional Christmas concert with festive treats and plenty of carols to sing along to will be held at Derby Cathedral.
Derby Concert Band will be joined by special guests Derventio Choir in the performance on December 16 at 7.30pm.
The 50-strong band has been performing in Derby for more than 50 years.
Founded 30 years ago the Allestree based choir is conducted by Alexander Binns, who is also director of music at Derby Cathedral.
Tickets for the Christmas Festival concert cost £10, available from www.ticketsource.co.uk