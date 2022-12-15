Derby Concert Band will be joined by special guests Derventio Choir at the concert on December 16, 2022.

Derby Concert Band will be joined by special guests Derventio Choir in the performance on December 16 at 7.30pm.

The 50-strong band has been performing in Derby for more than 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded 30 years ago the Allestree based choir is conducted by Alexander Binns, who is also director of music at Derby Cathedral.