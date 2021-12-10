Christmas concert is Chesterfield Gilbert and Society's first public performance in 50th anniversary year
Chesterfield Gilbert and Sullivan Society will celebrate being able to physically sing to the public for the first time in its 50th anniversary year.
The society is presenting a concert entitled ‘The Sounds of Christmas' at Holy Trinity Church, Chesterfield, on Wednesday, December 15, at 7.30pm.
Carols and Christmas songs, seasonal readings and surprise items will be included in the programme.
Adam Green, the society's musical director, will conduct his first concert with the society following his appointment to the position in March 2020.
Pianist Chris Flint with be the accompanist.
Like other choirs, the society was unable to perform during 2021 due to government restrictions.
Tickets for 'The Sounds of Christmas' cost £10 ( includes refreshments). To book call Carole on 01246 207893, or visit chesterfieldgs.co.uk
Since forming in 2071, the society has raised more than £30,000 for charities on their home patch and national good causes.
The society rehearses on Tuesday nights at Abercrombie Street, Chesterfield with additional rehearsals before a show on Thursday evenings and some Sundays.
Membership is £10 per month.
Next year members of Chesterfield Gilbert and Sullivan Society are aiming to stage The Mikado with dates and venues yet to be confirmed.
If you would like to join the society or find out more information, go to www.chesterfieldgs.co.uk
