Members of Chesterfield Gilbert and Sullivan Society are pictured with musical director Adam Green who is on the right of the front row (photo: Albert Thomas).

The society is presenting a concert entitled ‘The Sounds of Christmas' at Holy Trinity Church, Chesterfield, on Wednesday, December 15, at 7.30pm.

Carols and Christmas songs, seasonal readings and surprise items will be included in the programme.

Adam Green, the society's musical director, will conduct his first concert with the society following his appointment to the position in March 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pianist Chris Flint with be the accompanist.

Like other choirs, the society was unable to perform during 2021 due to government restrictions.

Tickets for 'The Sounds of Christmas' cost £10 ( includes refreshments). To book call Carole on 01246 207893, or visit chesterfieldgs.co.uk

Since forming in 2071, the society has raised more than £30,000 for charities on their home patch and national good causes.

The society rehearses on Tuesday nights at Abercrombie Street, Chesterfield with additional rehearsals before a show on Thursday evenings and some Sundays.

Membership is £10 per month.

Next year members of Chesterfield Gilbert and Sullivan Society are aiming to stage The Mikado with dates and venues yet to be confirmed.

If you would like to join the society or find out more information, go to www.chesterfieldgs.co.uk