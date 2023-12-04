A choral group’s concert of Christmas music will raise money for two good causes.

Wyns Tor Singers will perform at St Helen’s Church, Darley Dale on Saturday, December 9, at 7.30pm. The concert will support two groups meeting at St Helens – Chill and Chat for parents with pre-school children, and Open Door services for all, including those with complex needs or disabilities.

The choir will sing a range of seasonal delights, from traditional pieces by John Rutter, John Tavener and John Gardener through to more modern works by Will Todd, Morten Lauridsen and some newly written arrangements by local composers Andrew Marples and Peter Malcolm.

Young harpist Elfair Grug Dyer will be the guest artist and accompany the choir for some of Benjamin Britten’s carols as well as her own solo pieces.