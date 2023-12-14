Christmas 2023 guide to live music in Chesterfield, Matlock Bath, Ripley, Belper, Buxton and Derby
December 21
Isaac Nielson. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Bon Jovi Forever (tribute to Bon Jovi). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Raindogs. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.
December 22
Nudus Acoustic. Deja Vu, Chatsworth Road Chesterfield.
Hideaway Club supported by Sorebones. Hasland Club, Hasland.
Fallen Angel Band. New Inn, Tupton.
Jiggery Folkery. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Modest. Crompton Arms, Ripley.
Blacktop Sliders. Eagle Tavern, Heage.
Indieannas. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Stacey Rhodes. Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.
Last Resort supported by The Sixth Letter. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Four Muppeteers. Horse and Groom, Elms Street, Derby.
December 23
Soul Battalion (best of soul and Motown). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
No Entry. Hasland Club, Hasland.
Ami Evans. New Inn, Tupton.
Lower The Tone. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Bad Penny. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.
The Modest. George and Dragon, Belper.
Ruff Trade. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Mick Moonshine. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.
Dawn Fury. Travellers Rest, Ashbourne Road, Derby.
Storm Warning. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
December 24
Vyndictive. Hasland Club, Hasland.
Leavon Archer. Boat Inn, Cromford.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Rose Amongst Thorns. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Rock Buffet. Smithfield, Derby.
December 26
The Aups. The Queens Head, Buxton.
December 27
Arizona, James Scanlan. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Rockin Red Rocket. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Love Distraction (tribute to Human League). The Flowerpot, Derby.