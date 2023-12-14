News you can trust since 1855
Christmas 2023 guide to live music in Chesterfield, Matlock Bath, Ripley, Belper, Buxton and Derby

Escape the blitz of Christmas tunes on the telly and head for a pub or club in Derbyshire to listen to music played live.
By Gay Bolton
Published 14th Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 11:36 GMT
Love Distraction will perform the songs of Human League at The Flowerpot, Derby on Wenesday, December 27 (photo: Andrew Thompson)Love Distraction will perform the songs of Human League at The Flowerpot, Derby on Wenesday, December 27 (photo: Andrew Thompson)
Love Distraction will perform the songs of Human League at The Flowerpot, Derby on Wenesday, December 27 (photo: Andrew Thompson)

December 21

Isaac Nielson. The Queens Head, Buxton.

Bon Jovi Forever (tribute to Bon Jovi). The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Modest play at the George and Dragon in Belper on Saturday, December 23.The Modest play at the George and Dragon in Belper on Saturday, December 23.
The Modest play at the George and Dragon in Belper on Saturday, December 23.
    Raindogs. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.

    December 22

    Nudus Acoustic. Deja Vu, Chatsworth Road Chesterfield.

    Hideaway Club supported by Sorebones. Hasland Club, Hasland.

    Fallen Angel Band. New Inn, Tupton.

    Jiggery Folkery. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The Modest. Crompton Arms, Ripley.

    Blacktop Sliders. Eagle Tavern, Heage.

    Indieannas. The Queens Head, Buxton.

    Stacey Rhodes. Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.

    Last Resort supported by The Sixth Letter. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Four Muppeteers. Horse and Groom, Elms Street, Derby.

    December 23

    Soul Battalion (best of soul and Motown). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    No Entry. Hasland Club, Hasland.

    Ami Evans. New Inn, Tupton.

    Lower The Tone. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Bad Penny. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.

    The Modest. George and Dragon, Belper.

    Ruff Trade. The Queens Head, Buxton.

    Mick Moonshine. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.

    Dawn Fury. Travellers Rest, Ashbourne Road, Derby.

    Storm Warning. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

    December 24

    Vyndictive. Hasland Club, Hasland.

    Leavon Archer. Boat Inn, Cromford.

    Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Rose Amongst Thorns. The Queens Head, Buxton.

    Rock Buffet. Smithfield, Derby.

    December 26

    The Aups. The Queens Head, Buxton.

    December 27

    Arizona, James Scanlan. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Rockin Red Rocket. The Queens Head, Buxton.

    Love Distraction (tribute to Human League). The Flowerpot, Derby.

