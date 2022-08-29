News you can trust since 1855
Chris and Kellie While showcase their singing talents at Derbyshire concert

Folk singers Chris and Kellie While will be showcasing their musical talents in a concert on the Derbyshire border.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 29th August 2022, 5:30 am
Chris and Kellie While perform at The Behhive Folk Club, Harthill, on September 2, 2022 (photo: Kirstie Hunt)
The mum and daughter will perform at The Beehive Folk Club in Harthill Village Hall on September 2, 2022.

They have two joint albums to their credit – Chris and Kellie While, released in 2004, and Too Few Songs which was launched in 2006.

Tickets cost £10 for their concert in Harthill. To book, email: [email protected]

