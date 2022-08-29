Chris and Kellie While showcase their singing talents at Derbyshire concert
Folk singers Chris and Kellie While will be showcasing their musical talents in a concert on the Derbyshire border.
By Gay Bolton
The mum and daughter will perform at The Beehive Folk Club in Harthill Village Hall on September 2, 2022.
They have two joint albums to their credit – Chris and Kellie While, released in 2004, and Too Few Songs which was launched in 2006.
Tickets cost £10 for their concert in Harthill. To book, email: [email protected]