Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir are among the three choirs who will be performing in a charity concert at St Mary's Church, Wirksworth, on June 24.

All three choirs are long-standing and nationally known. Expect to hear a range of songs from traditional choral, gospel, folk and contemporary music to hits from the shows as the choirs unite to perform pieces from their repertoires amid the wonderful acoustics of the impressive church.

The concert is in support of the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance and the Nightingale Macmillan Unit, Royal Derby Hospital.

Tickets costing £8 are available locally from Marsden’s Gift Shop, Wirksworth and Flint’s (tel. 01629 826339, 0776 1624049) and also on the door. The concert starts at 7.30pm.

