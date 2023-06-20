News you can trust since 1855
Choirs unite for Derbyshire concert in aid of air ambulance and Nightingale Macmillan Unit

Three choirs are joining forces to raise money for health charities at a concert in Derbyshire.
By Gay Bolton
By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Jun 2023
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:23 BST
Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir are among the three choirs who will be performing in a charity concert at St Mary's Church, Wirksworth, on June 24.

‘A Summer’s Evening of Music’ will feature the Gresley, Bestwood and Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choirs at St Mary’s Church, Wirksworth, on Saturday, June 24.

All three choirs are long-standing and nationally known. Expect to hear a range of songs from traditional choral, gospel, folk and contemporary music to hits from the shows as the choirs unite to perform pieces from their repertoires amid the wonderful acoustics of the impressive church.

The concert is in support of the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance and the Nightingale Macmillan Unit, Royal Derby Hospital.

Tickets costing £8 are available locally from Marsden’s Gift Shop, Wirksworth and Flint’s (tel. 01629 826339, 0776 1624049) and also on the door. The concert starts at 7.30pm.

    For further details, contact Malcom Hill of Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir on 01773 602743.