Choir spreads Christmas cheer in Chesterfield concert
Christmas songs sung by a choir and festive refreshments promise a magical evening for a Derbyshire audience.
By Gay Bolton
Chesterfield Co-operative Choral Society will be performing at St Leonards Chapel, Spital, on December 16 at 7.30pm.
Formed 85 years ago, the choir recently performed Mozart’s Requiem and Haydn’s Te Deum to great acclaim at St Thomas’ Church Brampton.
Tickets £10 on the door (contactless card payment preferred) can be booked via [email protected] ringing 01246 220741 or via the Spital Arts Facebook page. Doors open at 7pm.