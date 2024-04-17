Chesterfield Trade Union body commemorates International Workers' Memorial Day
The Trade Union Safety Team (TRUST), based in Chesterfield, will be commemorating International Workers’ Memorial Day (IWMD) on 29th April 2024 at 11.00am with an event in Markham Vale Environment Centre, Chesterfield where the Walking Together Mining Memorial starts.
There will be a short service and wreaths will be laid next to the steel memorial figures which represent the 106 miners who lost their lives in three accidents at the former Markham Colliery.
Jerry Hague, TRUST Co-ordinator, said: “IWMD is commemorated throughout the world and has the dual aim of remembering all workers who have died as a result of going to work, as well as fighting for the living. Workers are still suffering the consequences of health and safety hazards from years ago and work still causes avoidable tragic deaths and ill health.
“This year on the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike, the Walking Together Mining Memorial is a fitting venue to honour all those who died as a result of going to work and remember the area’s strong mining heritage.”
For further information please contact: [email protected] or [email protected]