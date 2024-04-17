Chesterfield Trade Union body commemorates International Workers' Memorial Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Trade Union Safety Team (TRUST), based in Chesterfield, will be commemorating International Workers’ Memorial Day (IWMD) on 29th April 2024 at 11.00am with an event in Markham Vale Environment Centre, Chesterfield where the Walking Together Mining Memorial starts.

There will be a short service and wreaths will be laid next to the steel memorial figures which represent the 106 miners who lost their lives in three accidents at the former Markham Colliery.

Jerry Hague, TRUST Co-ordinator, said: “IWMD is commemorated throughout the world and has the dual aim of remembering all workers who have died as a result of going to work, as well as fighting for the living. Workers are still suffering the consequences of health and safety hazards from years ago and work still causes avoidable tragic deaths and ill health.

Walking Together Mining Memorial