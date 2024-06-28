Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra at a concert in the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield with their previous musical director Jack Grime

An orchestra based in north Derbyshire will take its audience on a musical trip to the United States in their summer concert.

Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra, led by Lucy Phillips, will air an all-American programme including Othello Suite by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Rodeo by Aaron Copeland, Bal Masque by Amy Beach, Symphony no 1 Afro American by William Grant-Still.

River Edis-Smith, the orchestra’s new musical director, will conduct the concert in the members room at County Hall. Matlock on July 6, 2024.

