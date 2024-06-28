Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra's concert whisks audience off to United States
An orchestra based in north Derbyshire will take its audience on a musical trip to the United States in their summer concert.
Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra, led by Lucy Phillips, will air an all-American programme including Othello Suite by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Rodeo by Aaron Copeland, Bal Masque by Amy Beach, Symphony no 1 Afro American by William Grant-Still.
River Edis-Smith, the orchestra’s new musical director, will conduct the concert in the members room at County Hall. Matlock on July 6, 2024.
Tickets cost £12, accompanied under 16s admitted free. Book online at www.chesterfieldsymphonyorchestra.co.uk or call 01246 273767.
