Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra's concert whisks audience off to United States

By Gay Bolton
Published 28th Jun 2024, 05:30 BST
Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra at a concert in the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield with their previous musical director Jack GrimeChesterfield Symphony Orchestra at a concert in the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield with their previous musical director Jack Grime
Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra at a concert in the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield with their previous musical director Jack Grime
An orchestra based in north Derbyshire will take its audience on a musical trip to the United States in their summer concert.

Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra, led by Lucy Phillips, will air an all-American programme including Othello Suite by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Rodeo by Aaron Copeland, Bal Masque by Amy Beach, Symphony no 1 Afro American by William Grant-Still.

River Edis-Smith, the orchestra’s new musical director, will conduct the concert in the members room at County Hall. Matlock on July 6, 2024.

Tickets cost £12, accompanied under 16s admitted free. Book online at www.chesterfieldsymphonyorchestra.co.uk or call 01246 273767.

Related topics:United StatesDerbyshireTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.