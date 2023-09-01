Lexi Lee, who lives in Hasland, will be singing with the Festival Super Jam Band whose musicians include Tom Jones’ guitarist Simon Johnson.

"I feel excited but a little nervous,” said Lexi. “I’ll be singing Sweet Home Alabama and Superstition. The band have chosen the songs.”

Sixteen-year-old Lexi will be performing on the Vertu Motors and Bristol Street Motors stage on Saturday, September 2, between 4.15pm and 5pm. Former Love Island contestant and celebrity farmer Will Young will be there in the morning to promote his book about agricultural life.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in.

Lexi Lee recording songs from the shows at Meadow Farm Studio in Ripley.

The stage will also host the British Touring Car Championship racing simulator, the safety car from the MINI CHALLENGE racing series and a Batak reaction game used by professional athletes to measure their performance and improve reaction times.

Lexi said: “I’m looking forward to going around the country fair - I've never had the chance to go before.”

Her big day at Chatsworth came through her connection with Chesterfield Studios where she has been a student for several years. Lexi said: “One of the music directors at Chesterfield Studios put me forward to an agent and a woman rang me up and asked if I wanted to do it.”

It marks the start of a memorable month for former Outwood Academy Hasland Hall School pupil Lexi, who is moving on to the sixth form at Henry Fanshaw School in Dronfield.

On September 10 she will be performing with Chesterfield Studios at the Winding Wheel Theatre’s centenary gala which brings together the town’s music and theatre groups.

The Winding Wheel was where Lexi’s love of singing in public began. She said: “I was at Hasland Hall Juniors when the music teacher suggested that we go for The Snowman production at the Winding Wheel. I sang We’re Walking In The Air when I was ten years old.

“I enjoyed it so much that my mum suggested I do some musical theatre and we found Chesterfield Studios. I did Bugsy Malone then a showcase of songs from musicals at the Pomegranate Theatre before the pandemic. Since the pandemic we’ve done the Queen musical We Will Rock You, another showcase, Christmas shows, the Christmas lights switch-on and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

Lexi has also sung with students from Chesterfield Studios at Sheffield City Hall and at Derby Cathedral.

She has recorded songs from the shows at Meadow Farm Studio in Ripley which a charity funded.