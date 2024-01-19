Singers, musicians and actors are joining forces in Chesterfield to raise funds for The British Red Cross.

Georgia Thomas has organised the Sing for Peace concert in aid of The British Red Cross at Eyre Chapel, Newbold, Chesterfield on January 27, 2024.

They will be performing in a Sing for Peace concert at the historic Eyre Chapel in Newbold on January 27, 2024, from 4pm to 7pm.

Event organiser and singer Georgia Thomas said: “Sing for Peace is a local fundraising initiative. There is great power in the collective consciousness where a community can come together socially to hope, pray and sing for peace raising funds for The British Red Cross. This charity and Red Cross affiliates are the world’s emergency responders providing neutral, impartial and humanitarian aid in Israel/Gaza, Ukraine and other areas of conflict.”

Michael Brobbin, Sheena Field, Eleanor Marshall, Sarah Morrell, Petra Nolan, Robert and Julie Spencer and the Choir of the Annunciation RC Church, Chesterfield with accompanist and choir master Chris Phillips, John Belli and Dave Banks (harmonica and guitar) are among the singers and musicians who have volunteered to perform as have actors/readers Carl Eaton, Andrew Marshall and Lucy Pledge.

Wine, beer and soft drinks will be available at a cash bar. A raffle will be run.