Chesterfield singer-songwriter Darfoulds releases 14th single

He said: “I did write and produce some of my own stuff 15 years ago but never released them, late 2019 just seemed the right time.”

Darfoulds’ latest release "I’ll be waiting” is a high energy upbeat track which highlights the artiste’s love of Eighties music and showcases his dynamic, emotive vocals. He said: “I’ve always been an 80s synthwave/synthpop guy, I just love the feel of that era, I may have been influenced slightly from the other artists I've produced over the years working on different genres but that is a good thing, I think it gives my stuff an edge, twists it a bit.”

Written during lockdown the song’s lyrics are based on being kept apart from someone you love due to situations beyond your control, be they religion, the pandemic rules or distance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darfoulds said that “I’ll be waiting” has had an amazing response. “The music video really helped create a hype for my latest release. It is set in the distant future in a dystopian world and tells the story of a man who is trying to get back home using portals that open at certain times; he is notified of the location by a device but keeps missing them by seconds.

“The music video was shot locally, using derelict buildings, part of the filming was in Crich on the other side of Crich stand.The guy in the video is Gareth Oldale, the drummer from the Chesterfield band Take The Seven. I film all my own music videos so it’s hard for me to be in them and film at the same time, although if you check out the songs “Running with Butterflies” and “Take me home” I worked out a way to be in my own videos.”

Self-produced and self-managed puts Darfoulds in the driving seat, giving him full power and control over decision-making. Offers to be signed have come his way but he says that he will only take them up if it feels right.

Meanwhile, his latest single will help to swell his following. He said: “I have a slow gradually building fan base, not quite 'Coldplay' yet but you never know.”

Darfoulds has released his 14th single "I'll be waiting".