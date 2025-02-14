Emily Masser with her dad Dean (left) and bassist James Owston, drummer Steve Brown and pianist Matyas Gayer who recorded the album Songs With My Father.

Rising star jazz singer Emily Masser will be performing in Chesterfield where she will sing songs from a new album dedicated to her late mother.

Emily and her dad, Dean, a respected saxophonist, will share the spotlight at the double-header concert in the Olde House on February 20, 2025.

Jazz luminaries Claire Martin and Liane Carroll have praised 20-year-old Emily’s original approach to interpretation, making timeless classic sound newly minted and excitingly different.

Emily’s album, Songs With My Father, features a mix of modern twists on jazz standards and also highlights Emily’s vocal approach to bebop. She shows the fun,silly side of the father-daughter relationship in the track Dat Dere.

Her reflective side comes to the fore in Song For My Mother and I’ll Be Seeing You, which she first sang at her mum’s funeral. Emily said: “Songs With My Father is an album I made in memory of my Mum, Gill, who passed away just before I moved to London to study at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Many of these songs were her favourites, and recording them with my Dad has been such a special experience, bringing me closer to both of them. Working with him on this album was incredible, and I’m so grateful to have played with such an amazing band….I’m beyond excited to share this album, and I hope if my mum is listening, she’s smiling wherever she is.”

The self-released album is a fitting tribute and an endearing nod to the relationship between two excellent cross-generational musicians accompanied by a rhythm section displaying pure synergy.

Emily and Dean recorded the album with pianist Matyas Gayer, bass player James Owston and drummer Steve Brown.

In 2024 Emily, who is from Wigan, recorded the album The Clark Tracey Quintet Introducing Emily Masser. Clark, who has led small groups for more than 40 years, was named best drummer in the British Jazz Awards 2017 and 2018. Emily was described as a ‘New Star of British Jazz’ by UK Jazz News on the strength of that album.

Chesterfield Jazz Club has organised the concert at the Olde House. Tickets cost £12.50 (adult) and £5 (under 18)