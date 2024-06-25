Tree Katz jave a gig lined up at St Leonard's Church, Spital, Chesterfield.

Jazz and blues trio Tree Katz will make their Derbyshire debut with a concert in Chesterfield.

They play at St Leonard’s Church, Spital on Saturday, July 13 bringing a collection of songs that encompasses country blues and west-coast blues, jazz standards and classics from the great American songbook.

Tree Katz is composed of former Newcastle College lecturers Mike Fyles (harmonicas, guitars and vocals), Dave Winter (keyboard and vocals), Michaël Lacoult (double bass).

The trio made its debut in 2016 and has built up an enthusiastic following across North Staffordshire and South Cheshire through their performances at pubs, clubs and festivals.

Their concert in Chesterfield will start at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm.