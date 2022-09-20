Chesterfield return for singer Katie Spencer to plug latest album
Singer-guitarist Katie Spencer is returning to Chesterfield where she will be plugging songs from her new album.
Katie will be performing at St Leonard’s Church, Spital, on Saturday, October 1, having performed there just before Covid lockdown.
She played at this summer’s Stainsby Festival to great acclaim.
Katie’s widely celebrated new album The Edge of the Land, launched this year, follows her debut release, Weather Beaten (2019), which was praised for its unique songcraft, spell-binding musicianship and crystal sonic clarity.
Tickets cost £15 on the door (contactless payment preferred) and can be booked via [email protected], or calling 01246 220741 or via the Spital Arts Facebook page.
The concert starts at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm.