Owners of a Chesterfield pub are thanking their lucky stars after securing ex-Inspiral Carpets lead singer Tom Hingley for a gig.

Tom, a singer-songwriter and guitarist, will play at The Neptune Beer Emporium on St Helen’s Street on Friday, July 18, 2025.

Jay and Sally Ruane-Davies, who own the pub, are big fans of Nineties music, a decade in which the Inspiral Carpets helped to shape the indie scene.

Sally said: “Last month we had an email from Tom who shared his available dates to headline at The Neptune Beer Emporium pub. We really couldn’t believe the email. A speedy reply was sent and Tom called us back whilst he was busy touring in Inverness and the Highlands. We had a great chat and managed to secure a date for Tom to play at the Neppy.”

The concert has attracted so much interest that Jay and Sally decided to make it ticketed. Sally said: “Tickets are selling out quickly.” At the time of writing, tickets were still available, priced £11.55 each, from www.eventbrite.com

Tom was part of the Inspiral Carpets at the height of their success and sang on all the hits including This is How it Feels and Saturn Five.

He left the Inspirals in 2011 and has forged a successful solo career both as an acoustic singer, releasing Keep Britain Untidy (2001) and The Grand Mal (2024), and also as frontman of The Kar-Pets which play the Inspirals’ catalogue. Since 2016 The Kar-Pets have been storming headlining shows and festivals including Shiine On, Kubix, Stone Valley North and supporting the likes of Embrace and Black Grape.

In May this year, Tom released a posthumous album by his eldest brother Peter, who died in August 2023. The album, Peter Hingley’s Secret Gardens, is a memorial to Pete, the big brother who got Tom and the whole Hingley clan into performing music in the Seventies.