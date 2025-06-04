Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir waltzes in for Brahms themed concert at landmark church

By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Jun 2025, 15:57 BST
Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir will present The Genius of Brahms at the town's Crooked Spire church on June 28, 2025.Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir will present The Genius of Brahms at the town's Crooked Spire church on June 28, 2025.
Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir will present The Genius of Brahms at the town's Crooked Spire church on June 28, 2025.
Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir will present a concert of choral waltzes composed by Brahms.

Jane Burnell (soprano), Georgie Mae Ellis (alto), Sam Knock (tenor) and Ed Robinson (bass) are soloists for the programme at Chesterfield Parish Church (Crooked Spire) on June 28.

Steven Roberts will conduct the concert and piano accompaniment will be provided by Kathleen Hesford and Catherine Hall-Smith.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The waltzes are a composition of 18 songs originally set for four vocal soloists and two pianos. The work premiered in Vienna in 1870. Brahms chose a German anthology of folk song texts from many countries, each commenting on an aspect of love. Mirroring true love, the emotions put forth are varied, some touching, some funny, and some remorseful. The choir will sing in German, but a translation will be provided.

Solo songs and a Brahms Violin Sonata, played by guest Morven Bryce, will complement the choir’s repertoire.

The Genius of Brahms concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 (adult) and £12 (senior), £6 (full-time students and unemployed), under 16s (free), available from Denise (call 07542 398803), choir members and via the website www.chestphilchoir.org.uk. They may be available on the door on the night.

Related topics:Jane BurnellTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice