Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir waltzes in for Brahms themed concert at landmark church

Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir will present The Genius of Brahms at the town's Crooked Spire church on June 28, 2025.

Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir will present a concert of choral waltzes composed by Brahms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Burnell (soprano), Georgie Mae Ellis (alto), Sam Knock (tenor) and Ed Robinson (bass) are soloists for the programme at Chesterfield Parish Church (Crooked Spire) on June 28.

Steven Roberts will conduct the concert and piano accompaniment will be provided by Kathleen Hesford and Catherine Hall-Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The waltzes are a composition of 18 songs originally set for four vocal soloists and two pianos. The work premiered in Vienna in 1870. Brahms chose a German anthology of folk song texts from many countries, each commenting on an aspect of love. Mirroring true love, the emotions put forth are varied, some touching, some funny, and some remorseful. The choir will sing in German, but a translation will be provided.

Solo songs and a Brahms Violin Sonata, played by guest Morven Bryce, will complement the choir’s repertoire.

The Genius of Brahms concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 (adult) and £12 (senior), £6 (full-time students and unemployed), under 16s (free), available from Denise (call 07542 398803), choir members and via the website www.chestphilchoir.org.uk. They may be available on the door on the night.