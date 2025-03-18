Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir to present Rossini's mammoth creation in Crooked Spire church

Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir perform at the Crooked Spire Church on April 5, 2025.
Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir will perform an epic work by Rossini at a concert in the town’s Crooked Spire church.

The mammoth composition Messe Solenelle will be presented on April 5 in a concert entitled The Sins Of Old Age. Rossini wrote the solemn mass more than 30 years after he retired from composing opera, describing it as the last of his sins of old age.

Jonathan Scott, the leading British organist, will accompany on harmonium and the choir’s accompanist Kathleen Hesford, on piano.

Alongside the choir there will be four professional soloists from Manchester’s Royal Northern College of Music.

Tickets cost £15 (adults), £12 (seniors), £6 (full-time students and unemployed), free admission for under 16s. For more details check

the choir’s website at www.chestphilchoir.org.uk

