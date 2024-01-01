News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir kick off centenary year of concerts with Elgar composition

Centenary celebrations for Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir will include a performance of Elgar's The Music Makers.
By Gay Bolton
Published 1st Jan 2024, 05:30 GMT
Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir celebrates its centenary in 2024.Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir celebrates its centenary in 2024.
Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir celebrates its centenary in 2024.

Rehearsals will begin on Thursday, January 4 at 7.15pm in Chesterfield Methodist Church in readiness for the public performance on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

An open evening for anyone who wants to give the choir a try will be held on Thursday, January 11. This will be an opportunity to meet the choir and enjoy singing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The choir currently has more than 90 members and puts on around four public concerts each year in various venues, including the Church of St Mary and All Saints which boasts the famous crooked spire.

For further details check out the website https://chestphilchoir.org.uk

Related topics:All SaintsChesterfield