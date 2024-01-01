Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir kick off centenary year of concerts with Elgar composition
Rehearsals will begin on Thursday, January 4 at 7.15pm in Chesterfield Methodist Church in readiness for the public performance on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
An open evening for anyone who wants to give the choir a try will be held on Thursday, January 11. This will be an opportunity to meet the choir and enjoy singing.
The choir currently has more than 90 members and puts on around four public concerts each year in various venues, including the Church of St Mary and All Saints which boasts the famous crooked spire.
For further details check out the website https://chestphilchoir.org.uk