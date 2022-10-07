Chesterfield Male Voice Choir celebrates 100th birthday with a concert

Martin Thacker, president of the choir, is pictured centre of the front row between Andris Ugulis and Janina Ugule, musical director and accompanist. Mike Spriggs, the choir's chairman, is on the back row, second from the right (photo: Paul Truscott Photography)

Chesterfield Male Voice Choir is marking the milestone with a concert at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Sunday, October 23.

The home choir will be joined in the afternoon performance by Castleford Male Voice Choir and Bamburgh Male Voice Choir, bringing together almost 70 voices on stage. Andris Ugilis, who is musical director of all three choirs, will be the conductor and his wife Janina will provide musical accompaniment.

Andris and Janina have introduced a varied repertoire to the Chesterfield choir including traditional songs, spirituals and medleys from notable shows such as Oliver, Les Misérables, Cats and many more.

Mike Spriggs, who is chairman of the choir, said: “Like many other choirs and music groups we have had a very demanding time during Covid and the lockdowns which followed. Under the direction of our musical director Andris, we ventured into the unknown world of Zoom. Online rehearsals took place with two other choirs and as well as proving a useful learning experience, it also proved invaluable for members to socialise when we weren't able to physically meet. Socially distanced rehearsals eventually took place in what can only be described as unusual circumstances!“Regretfully the choir had lost seven singing members in the last two years, but has been blessed with some new faces.“This Centenary Concert is a tribute to the present membership for their fortitude and determination and an acknowledgement of the dedication and commitment to the hundreds of men who have been part of the choir since 1922.”

Most Popular

A member of the choir for 15 years, Mike said: “When I joined, I was made most welcome and allocated a member in the bass section, who taught me the intricacies of four part male voice singing. The same warm welcome is still extended to new, or potential new, members who wish to join the choir.”

Chesterfield Male Voice Choir practises at Whittington Moor Methodist Church on Tuesdays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

The very first rehearsal of the choir took place on November 16, 1922. Membership grew rapidly to more than 60 singers in the early years.

Despite its number of members dropping to 18 during the Second World War, the choir continued to entertain Chesterfield residents and troops throughout that period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The choir’s highlights after the war included successfully competing in the London Eisteddfod in 1954 and singing at a High Society wedding in the Westminster Theatre in London.

By the Seventies Chesterfield Male Voice Choir was taking part in local and national festivals. A successful golden jubilee in 1972 was followed by the choir singing at Cardiff Arms Park, at London’s Royal Albert Hall, in cathedrals and on cruise ships.

Throughout the years the choir has always raised money for local charities such as the Ashgate Hospice and the NGS Macmillan cancer unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The choir stages at least four major concerts a year and sings at many smaller venues such as residential and care homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members particularly enjoy singing at weddings and other social functions.