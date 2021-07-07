Chesterfield jazz musicians' return booking at legendary Ronnie Scott’s club

Pianist Wendy and guitarist Pat will be playing at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club on August 9, two months after they first performed there.

The musicians will be playing in the Voodoo Lounge, famed from the blues, R&B and New Orleans groove side of jazz.

Their setlist will include music from Mose Allison, Georgie Fame, The Meters and Robben Ford.

Wendy said: “We're really looking forward to showcasing this side of our repertoire and capabilites.”

Tickets cost £10, to check availability, go to www.ronniescotts.co.uk

Meawnile, Wendy and Pat will play at the Olde House, Chesterfield on Saturday, July 10, at 7.30pm. VIP tickets cost £12.50 (additional booking fee £1.20). Go to www.ticketsource.co.uk. The concert will also be streamed online, tickets £10 from www.ticketsource.co.uk.

Their Latin Lowdown Live Stream online gigs continue until October 16, 2021.