Chesterfield band The Rosadocs will be hitting the Quarry stage at Y Not on Saturday.

Fans will delight in seeing Paul Weller, Kasabian, Royal Blood and Bombay Motorcycle Club headlining the main stage during the last week of July. A huge supporting line-up will be led by The Wombats, James, Maisie Peters and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

With more than 100 bands, singers, DJs and comedians on the bill, attendees at the 16th edition of Y Not will be spoilt for choice.

Here are some of the artists well worth looking out for over the four-day festival, running from July 27 to 30 at Pikehall, between Matlock and Buxton:

The Rosadocs will be flying the flag for Derbyshire bands in an exciting year for the Chesterfield five-piece who have played at Sheffield’s Tramlines and the Isle of Wight Festival and toured their music to seven cities. The indie-rock outfit play their biggest headline gig to date at Sheffield City Hall on November 3, with half the tickets already sold. A teaser on The Rosadocs’ Facebook page says: “We also have some unannounced shows coming up that are a dream come true, alongside musical heroes of ours.”

The Reytons have been rising through the ranks of the indie-rock scene for several years. Their second album, What’s Rock and Roll?, released at the beginning of 2023, reached number one in the charts which was a rare occurrence for an unsigned band. Hailing from Rotherham, The Reytons will be performing on the main stage at Y Not on Friday and are third on the bill that is headlined by Royal Blood.

The Murder Capital, a post-punk band from Ireland, have been enjoying a breakout year with a string of high-profile appearances including Glastonbury where their performance was captured for television coverage of the festival, Coachella and Latitude. This summer sees The Murder Capital rack up more than 30 festival performances including Reading and Leeds and End of the Road. Their second album, Gigi’s Recovery, went to number one in Ireland the top 20 in the UK this year.

Caity Baser, a pop singer-songwriter from Southampton, is known for her viral singles such as Virtually, X&Y and Friendly Sex. Her 2023 single Pretty Boys has accumulated more than seven million streams on Spotify alone. Caity’s style combines honest, no-holds barred lyrics with catchy melodies.

The Last Dinner Party signed to Island Records this year and released their debut single Nothing Matters. The NME described them as ‘the best new band you haven’t heard yet’ and 'impossibly beautiful, ecstatic and ridiculous all at once.’ The Last Dinner Party have been compared to a variety of big-name acts including Kate Bush, Sparks, Florence and the Machine, Queen and Abba.

Chilli Jesson, known from the indie rock band Parma Violets, will be plugging his new EP, Carolina Reaper, at Y Not where he kicks off a string of live appearances. His new release follows last year’s EP St. Vitamin and stand-alone single Circles. After the summer run of festivals, Chilli will be supporting Corella on their UK tour, stopping in Nottingham Rescue Rooms on November 1.