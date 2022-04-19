Chesterfield Gilbert and Sullivan Society will sing stage show medleys in Spring Jubilee Concert

Chesterfield G&S Society will present a Spring Jubilee Concert in the town in May 2022.

The society will present its Spring Jubilee Concert at Holy Trinity Church, Newbold Road, Chesterfield on Saturday, May 7, and at St Thomas’s Church, Brampton, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Both concerts will start at 7.30pm.

Offerings from Irving Berlin and Stephen Sondhaim plus extracts from Gilbert and Sullivan will be among the programme. Also included is a new piece of music for the choir, entitled the Seal Lullaby that features the words of Rudyard Kipling and music by Eric Whittaker.

The choir will be conducted by musical director Adam Green and accompanied by pianist Chris Flint.

Refreshments will be available during the interval.

Tickets £12 are available on the door, or ring 01246 207893, or visit chesterfieldgs.co.uk

Chesterfield Gilbert and Sullivan Society was formed in 1971 and began wirh concert versions of the works of WS Gilbert and Sir Arthur Sullivan. The first of many full-length stage productions of the Savoy Operas was presented in 1981. Two non-G&S creations have been presented, The Merry Widow in 2006 and Viva Mexico in 2010.

Over the years, the society has raised more than £30,000 for charities.

