Chesterfield gig coup: Richie Ramone of Ramones' fame shares what he is looking forward to seeing in town ahead of live show

But despite his extensive travels, there are still places that the former drummer with the Ramones has yet to discover.

For the first time in his career Richie will be visiting Chesterfield for a gig at Real Time Live on September 22, 2022.

It’s a coup for the town as the musician is only playing four dates in England including Leeds, Blackpool and London.

Mark and Niki Stephenson, who own Real Time Live, said: “Richie had to cancel his previous show at Real Time Live a few years ago, due to surgery so we are delighted he’s fit and well and touring, we can’t wait. Neither of us have seen the Ramones before, and the opportunity to meet Richie, we couldn’t pass it up.”

Asked what he knew about Chesterfield, Richie said: "Not as much as I would like but can't wait to check it out. I wanna see the crooked spire!"

HIs tour is called Not Afraid and is named after the first single from his upcoming album. Richie promises: "A high energy show with material I wrote for the Ramones, as well as songs off my solo albums. A new record will be released early next year and we will perform some of those too. It will be a crazy night!

"The English are true fans who don't hold back. They come out to have a good time and we deliver on that promise."

One of the lessons Richie learned from his near five-year stint with the Ramones was how to treat the fans. He said: "That is number one in my book. We never turn our backs to the audience because the show is about them, not us. You paid for that ticket and we want you to have a memorable experience."

His touring band comprises Ronnie Simmons (of Faster Pussycat fame) on guitar, Clare Misstake on bass and Chris Moye who lays the beat down when Richie fronts the band. Richie said: "We have played together for a few years now and this is the best line-up ever."

The Ireland and UK tour will be followed by dates in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay in November and a tour of Mexico in December. Richie, who lives in Los Angeles, said: "Then next year we will do an extensive tour of Europe to promote the new record.

"Argentina is one of my favourite places to go because the fans there are off the charts. The Ramones are practically a religion there, and all the kids for generations learn about them from their parents. It's very intense south of the equator.

Richie Ramone, the fastest and most powerful drummer to have played in the Ramones.

"There is nothing I loathe about touring! I'm grateful to do this for a living, and feel blessed that I have survived all these years."

Richie is credited as the fastest, most powerful drummer that the Ramones had and was the third beat master to occupy the post. How did he come to be part of the biggest American punk rock band of its time? "They were having auditions when they kicked Marky out for drinking too much,” he said. “I knew their drum roadie and he told them about me. I learned a few songs and went to the audition. I was in the band for four years and ten months. Every day was so special.”

The Ramones’ lead singer Joey Ramone, is reported to have said: "Richie saved the band as far as I'm concerned. He was the greatest thing to happen to the Ramones. He put the spirit back in the band."

Richie had a big influence on the songwriting with "Somebody Put Something In My Drink" being among the top 20 of all Ramones songs. "They kept that in their set until they retired in 1996," he said.

Richie Ramone singing to adoring fans.

"Success with the Ramones gave me an identity and because of that, I'm able to have the life I have. The Ramone surname is a blessing that I respect and cherish."

With more than 30 years under the bridge since he quit the Ramones amid a financial feud, Richie said: "You can't live life full of regret. I made the decision to move on and that's it.

"It took me a while to find my identity and on this new record it really shines. This business is like a rollercoaster up and down. You need tough skin to push through all the nonsense that goes with being a rock star."

So what advice would he give today's aspiring musicians? "Write good songs! Without that it will be tough. Don't be a copycat. Be original."

Aside from music, Richie has made a successful foray into the film industry. He made his debut as an actor in the indie film HEADCHEESE The Movie which was released in 2020 and quickly followed that with the lead role in Protége Moi, contributing soundtracks to both films. He also stars in the family adventure film Youthquake, slated for release in 2023.