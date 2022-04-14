Chesterfield concert for folk trio Rare Occasion
Derbyshire trio Rare Occasion will air folk songs and instrumentals at a concert in Chesterfield.
The outfit are lined up to play in St Leonard’s Church, Spital, on April 23.
Rare Occasion combines Judy Dunlop's rich vocals and wicked sense of humour, Jon Scaife's mastery of arrangements for guitar and cittern and Nigel Corbett's fine fiddle accompaniments.
Together they deliver traditional and contemporary songs with harmonies, many a good chorus and some beautiful instrumental pieces.
Judy and Jon have entertained folk club and festival audiences around the country for many years.
Tickets £15 on the door (contactless card payment preferred) and can be booked via [email protected] ringing 01246 220741 or via the Spital Arts Facebook page.
Doors open at 7pm and the concert starts at 7.30pm.
