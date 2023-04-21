More than 25 members of the band will be playing tunes from top musicals includingThe Phantom of the Opera, Brassed Off, Les Misérables, and Cats .

Following their success in the Midlands Regional Brass Band Championships, the band will perform at the national championships in September. Musical director Sharon Stansfield said: “I am delighted with the way the band played and the commitment they have shown, and we are looking forward very much to representing our town, borough and Midlands area at the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain”.