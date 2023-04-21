News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield concert for Derbyshire brass band representing region in national championship

Musicians who will represent Derbyshire and the Midlands in the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain are tuning up for a concert in Chesterifeld.

By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:15 BST

The Long Eaton Silver Prize Band will perform at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Friday, April 28.

More than 25 members of the band will be playing tunes from top musicals includingThe Phantom of the Opera, Brassed Off, Les Misérables, and Cats.

Following their success in the Midlands Regional Brass Band Championships, the band will perform at the national championships in September. Musical director Sharon Stansfield said: “I am delighted with the way the band played and the commitment they have shown, and we are looking forward very much to representing our town, borough and Midlands area at the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain”.

Long Eaton Silver Prize Band will be performing at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, on Friday, April 28.Long Eaton Silver Prize Band will be performing at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, on Friday, April 28.
    Tickets cost £10 for the Songs From The Shows concert in Chesterfield which starts at 7.30pm. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

