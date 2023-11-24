Chesterfield choir shares heart-warming seasonal songs at Christmas concert
The choir will be performing in St Leonard’s Mission Church, Spital, on Friday December 8, at the Spital Arts’ annual Christmas concert.
Under the musical direction of Adam Green, the choir has sung in many concerts with the recent wonderful performance of Handel’s Messiah among the most notable. Accompanist George Parsons is a Spital resident and earlier this year his St James' Trio played to a packed audience at St.Leonard's Church.
Originally formed in 1937 as the Chesterfield Labour Choir, the choral society is currently supported by Central Co-operative which has enabled the choir to expand and develop their repertoire.
Tickets to the Christmas concert cost £10 per person, available on the door via cash/card payments and at [email protected] / 01246 220741. THe concert starts at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm.