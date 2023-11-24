Heart-warming winter favourites will be sung by Chesterfield Co-operative Choral Society in a home town concert.

Chesterfield Co-operative Choral Society will perform at Spital Arts annual Christmas concert in St Leonard's Mission Church, Spital, Chesterfield on December 8, 2023.

Under the musical direction of Adam Green, the choir has sung in many concerts with the recent wonderful performance of Handel’s Messiah among the most notable. Accompanist George Parsons is a Spital resident and earlier this year his St James' Trio played to a packed audience at St.Leonard's Church.

Originally formed in 1937 as the Chesterfield Labour Choir, the choral society is currently supported by Central Co-operative which has enabled the choir to expand and develop their repertoire.