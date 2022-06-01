Check out the bands and singers performing live at these venues in Derbyshire

June 10
Ultimate Coldplay (tribute to Coldplay). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Magic of Motown. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
An Evening of Abba. Queen's Park, Chesterfield.
Ash Mandrake. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Baboon Show. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
June 11
The Freddie & Queen Experience. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Big Joe Bone. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Midnight Shift. Lion Hotel, Belper.
Molly Lips. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Rude Pride, The Chisel, Cran, The Young Ones, Fatal Blow, Riot City Radio, Afflicted. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Glory Days. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Si Astbury. Littleover Social Club, Blaegreaves Lane, LIttleover.
June 12
Teenage Werewolves (tribute to The Cramps), Pussycat & The Dirty Johnsons, The Shakin' Nightmares. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
June 14
Walter Trout. Buxton Opera House.
June 15
The Simon and Garfunkel Story. Buxton Opera House.