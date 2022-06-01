Check out the bands and singers performing live at these venues in Derbyshire

Here’s where to find the live music in the week ahead...enjoy!

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:28 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:30 pm
An Evening of ABBA is at the Queen's Park, Chesterfield, on Friday, June 10, 2022.
June 10

Ultimate Coldplay (tribute to Coldplay). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Magic of Motown. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Walter Trout plays at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, on Tuesday, June 14.

An Evening of Abba. Queen's Park, Chesterfield.

Ash Mandrake. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Baboon Show. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

June 11

The Freddie & Queen Experience. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Big Joe Bone. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Midnight Shift. Lion Hotel, Belper.

Molly Lips. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

Rude Pride, The Chisel, Cran, The Young Ones, Fatal Blow, Riot City Radio, Afflicted. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Glory Days. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Si Astbury. Littleover Social Club, Blaegreaves Lane, LIttleover.

June 12

Teenage Werewolves (tribute to The Cramps), Pussycat & The Dirty Johnsons, The Shakin' Nightmares. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

June 14

Walter Trout. Buxton Opera House.

June 15

The Simon and Garfunkel Story. Buxton Opera House.

