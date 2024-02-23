Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James and his trio will be playing at the Cavendish Hall, Edensor on Sunday, March 24 in the first concert of the year hosted by Peak Music Society. This concert, which begins at 4.30pm will be followed by complimentary wine and canapes.

The season’s final concert on Thursday, April 18, will feature the Maxwell Quartet who are rapidly becoming established as one of Britain’s finest young string quartets. All four members are natives of Scotland and their repertoire includes not only well-known classical pieces, but also music representing the traditions of their homeland. This concert will start at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets cost £30 for James Pearson and £25 for the Maxwell Quartet and are available to buy via the Peak Music Society website at https://peakmusicsociety.org.uk. For further information or help in booking, email