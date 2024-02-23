Chatsworth estate concert honours comedian and jazz musician Dudley Moore
James and his trio will be playing at the Cavendish Hall, Edensor on Sunday, March 24 in the first concert of the year hosted by Peak Music Society. This concert, which begins at 4.30pm will be followed by complimentary wine and canapes.
The season’s final concert on Thursday, April 18, will feature the Maxwell Quartet who are rapidly becoming established as one of Britain’s finest young string quartets. All four members are natives of Scotland and their repertoire includes not only well-known classical pieces, but also music representing the traditions of their homeland. This concert will start at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £30 for James Pearson and £25 for the Maxwell Quartet and are available to buy via the Peak Music Society website at https://peakmusicsociety.org.uk. For further information or help in booking, email
[email protected] or call 01629 640482.