Multi-talented singer James Arthur will perform live in Sheffield in support of his highly anticipated sixth studio album.

James will arrive at the Utilita Arena on Friday, February 13, 2026, as part of a UK arena tour. He said: “I had the best time I’ve ever had on the Bitter Sweet Love world tour last year so I couldn’t be more thrilled to be hitting the road once again for the Pisces world tour. I hope to see some familiar faces back again and hopefully some new ones. Can’t wait to get in my feels with you all and have a big old sing song in some gargantuan rooms.”

TIckets go on presale on Thursday, March 20 at 9am, accessible by signing up to the Utilita Arena newsletter. Tickets will be released for general sale on Friday, March 21, at 9am, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk/james-arthur-tickets/artist/1635973

Meanwhile, James has released his new single Karaoke, plucked from the forthcoming album Pisces which is due out on April 25, 2025. With a grunge-inspired guitar riff at its core, Karaoke pulses with energy as James channels raw emotion into a plea for a partner to embrace their wild side, despite the scars of a past relationship.

This single marks another bold step in James’ artistic journey, as he continues to explore themes of vulnerability, trauma, and the complexity of human relationships. Karaoke is a testament to his growth as an artist, blending electrifying rock influences with his signature raw emotion and storytelling.

James won The X Factor in 2012 and has racked up a string of top ten singles including the chart-toppers Say You Won’t Let Go, the UK’s most streamed song of 2016, and a cover of Shontelle’s Impossible. His song You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You peaked at number two in the Official UK Charts.

Bitter Sweet Love recently soared to the top of the charts, giving James his second number one album after eight years in the UK.

The 37-year-old singer is regarded as one of the biggest names in contemporary pop and soul, blending hip hop and rhythm ‘n’ blues in his music.