Chart-topping boy band a1 celebrate 25 years by headlining Chesterfield Pride

Multi-platinum selling boy band a1 will headline Chesterfield Pride festival this summer.

By Gay Bolton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 11:36am

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, a1 will be be partying big time as they perform their number one singles Take On Me and Same Old Brand New You as well as hits such as Summertime Of Our Lives and Caught in the Middle.

Chesterfield Pride takes place at Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor, on July 23.

Tickets are now on sale, priced £5 (+ booking fee). Go to ww.skiddle.com/whats-on/Sheffield/Stand-Road-Park/Chesterfield-Pride/36156176

    Boy band a1 will headline Chesterfield Pride at Stand Road recreation ground on July 23, 2023.
