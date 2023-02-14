Chart-topping boy band a1 celebrate 25 years by headlining Chesterfield Pride
Multi-platinum selling boy band a1 will headline Chesterfield Pride festival this summer.
Celebrating their 25th anniversary, a1 will be be partying big time as they perform their number one singles Take On Me and Same Old Brand New You as well as hits such as Summertime Of Our Lives and Caught in the Middle.
Chesterfield Pride takes place at Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor, on July 23.
Tickets are now on sale, priced £5 (+ booking fee). Go to ww.skiddle.com/whats-on/Sheffield/Stand-Road-Park/Chesterfield-Pride/36156176