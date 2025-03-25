Noughties boy band JLS will replay all their hits during an arena tour which will visit Sheffield this winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets go on sale this week for The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour at the Utilita Arena on November 14. Fans signing up to the arena’s newsletter can buy pre-sale tickets on Thursday, March 27 at 10am. Any remaining tickets will go on general sale on Friday, March 28 at 10am.

The show will be packed with classic pop bangers including the number one smash hits Beat Again, Everybody In Love, The Club is Alive, She Makes Me Wanna and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JLS commented: “Your boys are back!! We’re so excited to be back out on the road with another Hits tour bringing the full club vibes to your city! There’s nothing we love more than getting to see you all and perform for you once again. We appreciate your support and we hope you’re ready to party with us and our very special guest - Example - very very soon!!”

JLS will perform live at Utilita Arena Sheffield on November 14 as part of their The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour.

Example has a back catalogue packed with mega hits including the number one singles Changed The Way You Kiss Me and Stay Awake, the classic dance anthem Kickstarts and his feature on Calvin Harris’s We’ll Be Coming Back. With these hits releasing around the same time as some of the JLS

boys’ biggest tracks, it’s set to be quite the night for fans across the country. Reminding people of his talents, and winning a huge following with his take on classic songs old and new, Example recently had a show-stopping run as Bear on ‘The Masked Singer’.

Example adds: “Buzzing to be back on huge stages in all these arenas. Performing is my bread and butter so when the boys asked me personally to come and be special guest support each night I couldn’t say no. I say ‘boys’ but we’re all getting on a bit now. Nevertheless the energy from us all will

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

be worth the ticket price alone. And that’s before we even consider all the hits we’ve both had as artists. See you in November.”

JLS (Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill) instantly became one of the biggest pop sensations of this century when they debuted with Beat Again in 2009. In addition to their five number one singles, they also have another five Top 10 hits to their name. Their self-titled debut album went straight to number one, while their subsequent three studio albums all peaked at number two or three. Winners of two BRIT Awards and five MOBOs, JLS fired back to the Top 5 in 2021 with 2.0which they followed with two of the biggest tours of their career. They returned to the spotlight last autumn with JLS15, an extended anniversary edition of their debut album, while JB Gill reached the final of last year’s ‘Strictly’.

For more details on ticket bookings for The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour, go to www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/jls