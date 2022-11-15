Kelly Llorenna will headline Chesterfield Pride Winter Party at Hasland Village Hall on December 2, 2022.

Kelly, whose iconic song Set U Free has sold more than a million records worldwide, will be performing at Hasland Village Hall on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Her seven top 20 hits include Tell It To My Heart, True Love Never Dies, This Time I Know It’s For Real.

The winter party will include Georgie Mills, who recently performed to tens of thousands at the Radio One Big Weekend, and local artists Alfie Darlin’ and Poppy-Mai.

Drag queens Electric Blue, Ivy Alexxander and Chesterfield’s own Ella Va Night will also be performing.

