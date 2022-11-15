Chart star Kelly Llorenna headlines Chesterfield Pride Winter Party
Chart-topper Kelly Llorenna will headline Chesterfield Pride’s first ever Winter Party.
Kelly, whose iconic song Set U Free has sold more than a million records worldwide, will be performing at Hasland Village Hall on Friday, December 2, 2022.
Her seven top 20 hits include Tell It To My Heart, True Love Never Dies, This Time I Know It’s For Real.
The winter party will include Georgie Mills, who recently performed to tens of thousands at the Radio One Big Weekend, and local artists Alfie Darlin’ and Poppy-Mai.
Drag queens Electric Blue, Ivy Alexxander and Chesterfield’s own Ella Va Night will also be performing.
The evening is open to 16+ years. Tickets for Chesterfield Pride Winter Party cost £5 and are available via www.skiddle.com/e/36196840