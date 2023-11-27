Champion brass musicians Foden's Band in Derbyshire choir's concert
Foden’s Band, the Open Brass Band champions 2023, will be playing seasonal music as part of the programme presented by The Derbyshire Singers in Lady Manners School, Bakewell on December 2. The concert of Christmas carols begins at 7pm.
The Derbyshire Singers will be accompanied by Eleanor Kornas and conducted by Lynne Clark. Foden’s Band conductors are Michael Fowles and Roger Jepson.
Audience members are invited to bring wine, soft drinks and party food or order a cold buffet meal, provided by Zest of Matlock, at £11.95 per head.
Tickets for the concert cost £18.50 in advance, book online at www.derbyshiresingers.org. No tickets will be available on the door.
*The Debryshire Singer welcomes recruits, particularly sopranos and tenors. Rehearsals take place at Highfields School, Starkholmes, Matlock on Tuesday nights at 7.For further details, email the choir’s secretary at: [email protected]