Champion brass musicians Foden's Band in Derbyshire choir's concert

An award-winning band will be special guests at a Derbyshire choir’s Christmas concert.
By Gay Bolton
Published 27th Nov 2023, 05:30 GMT
Foden's Band will be guests at The Derbyshire Singers' concert in Bakewell Lady Manners School on December 2, 2023.

Foden’s Band, the Open Brass Band champions 2023, will be playing seasonal music as part of the programme presented by The Derbyshire Singers in Lady Manners School, Bakewell on December 2. The concert of Christmas carols begins at 7pm.

The Derbyshire Singers will be accompanied by Eleanor Kornas and conducted by Lynne Clark. Foden’s Band conductors are Michael Fowles and Roger Jepson.

Audience members are invited to bring wine, soft drinks and party food or order a cold buffet meal, provided by Zest of Matlock, at £11.95 per head.

    Eleanor Kornas will be the accompanist at The Derbyshire Singers' concert.

    Tickets for the concert cost £18.50 in advance, book online at www.derbyshiresingers.org. No tickets will be available on the door.

    *The Debryshire Singer welcomes recruits, particularly sopranos and tenors. Rehearsals take place at Highfields School, Starkholmes, Matlock on Tuesday nights at 7.For further details, email the choir’s secretary at: [email protected]

