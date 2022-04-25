Celtic harmony singers Caim head for Chesterfield

Caim comprises Heather Innes, Jacynth Hamill and Pauline Vallance, pictured left to right.

The singers perform at St Leonard’s Chuch, Spital, on May 14, 2022, where you’ll find music that goes straight to the heart, tunes to set your feet a-tapping, haunting harmonies that will uplift your spirit, songs and stories to make you laugh.

Caim comprise Heather Innes, renowned for her vibrant a capella singing, Jacynth Hamill whose pure and light voice adds an etheral quality to the three-part harmonies and Pauline Vallance whose lyrical voice has enriched the trio’s sound and repertoire.

Heather and Jacynth sang as an a cappella duo for 16 years, made nine albums and toured the UK, Ireland, US, Canada, Australia and Thailand. In 2015 Pauline joined the group – converting it to a harmony trio with harp and flute.