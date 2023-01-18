Award-winning jazz musician Alex Clarke (photo: Anne Bennison)

Alex, who was a finalist in the BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year and winner of the Rising Star category in the 2019 British Jazz Awards, plays at Crookes Social Club on January 20, 2023.

The saxophonist will be joined by pianist David Newton, double bass player Dave Green and drummer Clark Tracy.

The Alex Clarke Quartet’s latest album, Only A Year, features innovative arrangements of standards, original compositions and music by the likes of Phil Woods, Erroll Garner and Paquito D’Riviera.

Alex, who also plays flute and clarinet, has performed alongside notable names such as Roy Williams, Bruce Adams, Enrico Tommaso, Gilad Atzmon, Greg Abate, David Newton, and Art Themen

